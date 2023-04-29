Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,532. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.