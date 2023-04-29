Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. 954,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

