Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.
NYSE GTLS traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. 954,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04.
In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
