Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.38. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

