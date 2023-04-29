Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $384,671.27 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25970426 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $754,039.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.