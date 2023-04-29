Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

