Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $92.42. 2,621,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,702. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

