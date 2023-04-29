Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,483. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

