Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hexcel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HXL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 780,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.