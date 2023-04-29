Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

