Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,394 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,271. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

