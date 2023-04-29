Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.33. 1,206,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,445. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

