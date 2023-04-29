Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Daniel N. Cunningham Buys 2,000 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

CVCY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 201,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.