Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $66,898.00 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $66,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.