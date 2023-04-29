Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

CJPRY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 23,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

