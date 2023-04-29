CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CNP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,083. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,809,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

