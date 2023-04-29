Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Purchases 99,880 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $217,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

