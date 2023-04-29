CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.52-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Stories

