CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CB Scientific Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of CBSC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 100,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,918. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

