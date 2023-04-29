Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of CETEF stock remained flat at C$0.69 on Friday. 90,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

