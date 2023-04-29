Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. 4,661,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.