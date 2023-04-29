Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. 4,661,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
