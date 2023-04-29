Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0576

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $631.96 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,676,797,547 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,588,996 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,675,034,168 with 10,960,159,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05468987 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,842,422.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

