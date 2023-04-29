Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 441,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,327.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

