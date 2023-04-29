CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 893,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.
Shares of ACDSF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
