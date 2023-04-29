Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

