Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
