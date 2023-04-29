Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

CGEMY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

