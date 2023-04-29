Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZFOX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZeroFox will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About ZeroFox

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.