Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$168.59.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR opened at C$161.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.57.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

