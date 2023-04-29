Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $110.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 646.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.