Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
