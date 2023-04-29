Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

