Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 483.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 554,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 222,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LWLG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 750,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

