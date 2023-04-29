Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) by 1,424.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mullen Automotive were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,372,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 667,294,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,155,200. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

