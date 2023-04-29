Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 78.4% in April

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
CPZ stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.76.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
