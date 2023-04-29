Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 78.4% in April

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 19.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.76.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

