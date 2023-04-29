Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

