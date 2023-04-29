Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

BY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

