Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

BY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.