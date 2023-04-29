BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,863,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,199.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $11,500.00.

On Monday, April 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $11,500.00.

On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $5,900.00.

BFI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

BFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

