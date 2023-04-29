BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,863,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,199.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $11,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $11,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $11,500.00.
  • On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $12,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $6,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $5,950.00.
  • On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $5,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $5,900.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.