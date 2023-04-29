Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 0.8%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$22.69. 80,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 66,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.52.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

