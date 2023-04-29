Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%.

TransAlta Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on TA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.04. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

