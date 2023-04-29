Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.04. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
See Also
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.