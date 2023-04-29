Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $40.86

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $19.36 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

