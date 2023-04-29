Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$17.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

PEY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$383.14 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8716012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

