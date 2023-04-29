Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $8.00

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.