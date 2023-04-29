Brokerages Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $29.40

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,534,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,456,000.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.