Brio Consultants LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.76. 3,342,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

