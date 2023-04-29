Brio Consultants LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.31. 413,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,529. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.