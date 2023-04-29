Brio Consultants LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. 6,700,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

