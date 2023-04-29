Brio Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 189,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. 1,120,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,422. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

