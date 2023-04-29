Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

