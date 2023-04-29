Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,856. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $635.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

