BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

