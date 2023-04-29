Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average of $349.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

