Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Beer also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.51. 294,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.58.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boston Beer by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

